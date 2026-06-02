'Fatherland mean more than motherland?' Congress takes a dig at PM Modi on Israeli offensive in Lebanon

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Tuesday attacked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> for remaining "completely silent" on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>'s military operations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> and accused him of not speaking up despite growing international criticism of the offensive.</p>.<p>Congress general secretary in-charge communications <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> said negotiations between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> to de-escalate tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> were still underway and were important for India's interests.</p>.<p>According to Ramesh, a successful US-Iran agreement could help reopen the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> and ease pressure on global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil-prices">oil prices</a>, developments that would directly benefit India.</p>.<p>However, he argued that the talks have been hindered by Israel's continued military campaign in Lebanon, which has seen some of the deepest incursions into the country in decades.</p>.<p>Ramesh also referred to reports of a tense exchange between US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Israeli <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> over Israel's actions in Lebanon.</p>.<p>"US President Donald Trump himself has expressed extreme frustration and anger with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in expletive-filled language," Ramesh said.</p>.<p>Claiming that several countries have criticised Israel's offensive, the Congress leader questioned Modi's silence on the issue.</p>.<p>"Many other countries have been condemning Israel's offensive in Lebanon. Not surprisingly the one head of government who has kept completely silent while Israel goes ahead with devastating Lebanon and sabotaging the US-Iran agreement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ramesh said.</p>.<p>Taking a swipe at the prime minister, he added, "Does the so-called <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fatherland">fatherland</a> mean much more to him than his actual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motherland">motherland</a>?"</p>.Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt fighting; Netanyahu casts doubts on ceasefire claims.<p>The remarks come after Trump claimed he had convinced Netanyahu to halt a planned strike on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/beirut">Beirut</a> amid rising tensions in the region.</p>.<p>Posting on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said, "I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi."</p>.<p>Trump's intervention reportedly came after Iran threatened to walk away from negotiations with the US over Israel's attacks in Lebanon. Netanyahu had earlier warned that Israel would target "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah continued attacks against Israel.</p>.<p>The US president also said he had spoken to representatives of Hezbollah, who agreed to "stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers".</p>.<p>Trump's phone conversation with Netanyahu became heated as Washington pushed to prevent further escalation in Lebanon, reported US media outlet Axios.</p>