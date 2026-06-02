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'Fatherland mean more than motherland?' Congress takes a dig at PM Modi on Israeli offensive in Lebanon

The immediate impact of such an agreement would mean the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and a downward pressure in oil prices - both of which India has a tremendous stake in.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIranIsraelPM ModiIndia PoliticsJairam RameshOil pricesLebanonPMStrait of Hormuzmotherlandfatherland

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