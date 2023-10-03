Faux fashion: Vegan leather promises a shining substitute

The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has transferred the technology to a Maharashtra-based firm and filed two patent applications on the novel technology that was showcased at an exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi last week. “The company will set up an extraction and processing unit in Pune and make leather substitute products from cactus plants. Such products remain stable for two-three years,” NIIST director C Anandharamakrishnan told DH.