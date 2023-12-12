JOIN US
india

FBI director meets Delhi Police commissioner

The officials discussed issues related to terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres, among others, Delhi Police sources said.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 09:40 IST

New Delhi: FBI Director Christopher A Wray on Tuesday visited the Delhi Police's headquarters in the national capital and met Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials.

Accompanied by a US delegation, Wray reached the police headquarters at Jai Singh Road.

The officials discussed issues related to terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres, among others, Delhi Police sources said.

The area around the headquarters was cordoned off for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief's visit.

(Published 12 December 2023, 09:40 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceFBI

