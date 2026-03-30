<p>New Delhi: Amid vociferous protests from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/opposition">Opposition</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/minority">minority</a> communities, the government has listed the passage of the contentious Bill to amend foreign fund laws in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the Revised List of Business of Lok Sabha for April 1, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 has been listed for passage after the House clears The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026.</p>.<p>Wednesday will be the second last day of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget-session">Budget Session</a>, though there have been reports that the government may not prorogue the Session and reconvene Parliament after the conclusion of Assembly elections.</p>.Top CPI(M) leaders urge PM Modi to withdraw FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, flags 'executive overreach'.<p>The Bill proposes to take over any asset created using foreign funds if an entity allowed to collect such donations gets their licence cancelled, ceased or suspended. The assets in such cases are vested in a “designated authority” permanently if the entities fail to renew their licence within a specified time.</p>.<p>The Bill has attracted criticism from Opposition parties like the Congress, CPI(M), CPI and Samajwadi Party among others as well as the Catholic Bishops Council of India (CBCI), accusing the government of further stifling the civil society.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the issue during a campaign meeting in Kerala on Monday while CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have shot off separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking its withdrawal.</p>