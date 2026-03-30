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FCRA amendment bill scheduled for Lok Sabha clearance amid Opposition protest

The Bill proposes to take over any asset created using foreign funds if an entity allowed to collect such donations gets their licence cancelled, ceased or suspended.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndia PoliticsFCRAAmendment Bill

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