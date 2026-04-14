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FCRA Bill needs close scrutiny

FCRA Bill needs close scrutiny

The FCRA, originally enacted in 1976 and comprehensively replaced in 2010, has been amended in 2016, 2018, and 2020, each time tightening the regulatory framework for foreign-funded organisations.
Stanley Carvalho
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 02:08 IST
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