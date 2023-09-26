FCRA registered NGOs will have to give details of movable assets created using foreign funds

NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA) will now have to provide details of moveable and immovable assets created by them using foreign funds.

The need for mandatory declaration of assets by the NGOs by the end of every financial year (March 31) came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a gazette notification modifying the rules that govern the NGOs which receive foreign funding.

According to the law, all NGOs receiving foreign contributions have to be registered under the FCRA.