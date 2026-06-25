New FCRA rules: K C Venugopal, John Brittas urge Modi govt to withdraw NGO funding curbs

<p>New Delhi: Two Kerala MPs – Congress’ <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> and CPI(M)’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/john-brittas">John Brittas</a> – on Thursday approached the Modi government seeking the withdrawal of new foreign funding rules for NGOs that were “designed not to regulate from strangulate” civil society and “disturb the delicate balance” between regulatory oversight and institutional autonomy.</p><p>Venugopal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Brittas shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules 2026 that restricted foreign funds for NGOs to 105 religious, cultural, economic, educational and social activities while barring anything related to religious conversion among others.</p>.<p>Both the MPs sought to link the new rules to the aborted attempt to pass the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to “drastically tighten” control over NGOs in the Budget Session this year with Venugopal saying that the notified rules would be the last nail in the coffin to convert independent NGOs into a “terrified, government-controlled echo chamber”.</p>.<p>The Congress MP, who is also Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, argued that forcing NGOs to select their activities from a “rigid, government mandated list” and “restricting” their operational geography destroy the “very flexibility” that allows them to respond to on-ground realities.</p><p>He said the “extortionate” fines – up to 30 per cent of the funds or minimum of Rs one lakh – for minor administrative deviations or operating outside permitted geography is “highly vindictive”, as such measures will “bankrupt” small NGOs. He also claimed that the demand for disclosing social media accounts, websites and publication betrays a “mindset of mass surveillance”. </p>.Govt introduces new penalties under FCRA involving receipt of foreign contributions by NGOs.<p>Insisting that nobody supports forced conversion, Brittas highlighted that the inclusion of the expression “excluding proselytisation” in the rules as problematic as there is no definition for it in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 or in the amended rules besides not acquiring a settled statutory meaning in Indian law.</p><p>It is “inherently susceptible to subjective and inconsistent administrative interpretation, conferring an unbridled discretion capable of arbitrary application and misuse,” he said adding, “such ambiguity inevitably produces a chilling effect on the legitimate exercise of constitutional freedoms”.</p><p>Brittas said the instructions to provide details of social media accounts, websites and publications “travel well beyond the legitimate objective” of ensuring financial accountability and “extend regulatory scrutiny into the sphere of institutional communication, expression, thought and digital presence”.</p><p>“The cumulative effect is the creation of an extensive compliance and surveillance architecture that enables continuous oversight of virtually every significant facet of an organisation's functioning, raising serious concerns regarding proportionality, institutional autonomy and informational privacy,” he said.</p><p>He objected to the definition of “reasonable activity” as expenditure of Rs 10 lakh in two consecutive fiscals, saying voluntary work cannot be measured by expenditure alone, citing the example of legal aid, research and policy advocacy among others.</p><p>Brittas also found the expansion of definition of “key functionary” to include directors and trustees among others. He said this runs the risk of dissuading academicians, retired civil servants and scientists among others from lending their expertise to NGOs.</p>