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New FCRA rules: K C Venugopal, John Brittas urge Modi govt to withdraw NGO funding curbs

While Venugopal wrote to PM Narendra Modi, Brittas shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah over Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules 2026.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)K C VenugopalJohn BrittasFCRA

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