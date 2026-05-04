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Fear of layoffs grips IT industry

Layoff anxiety has gripped the IT workforce for over a year, sharpening in the past six months.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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Vector of a robot hand pushing dominoes while businessman runing away from falling effect. Human vs AI concept Artificial Intelligence Unemployment Risk Business Illustration

Vector of a robot hand pushing dominoes while businessman runing away from falling effect. Human vs AI concept Artificial Intelligence Unemployment Risk Business Illustration

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Published 03 May 2026, 20:39 IST
India NewslayoffsITjob security

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