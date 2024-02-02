Parliament Live: Union Ministers Som Prakash, Ashwini Vaishnaw to make statements
Hello readers, today is day 3 of the Budget session in the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha yesterday, which garnered salty responses from the Opposition who accused the government of not addressing unemployment, inequality and stagnation in rural wages over the years. In today's proceedings, it is likely that the Opposition will take up ED crackdown in Jharkhand and subsequent arrest of former CM Hemant Soren in the Parliament session. Track latest updates on the ongoing Budget Session live, only with DH.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 03:18 IST
Highlights
02:3202 Feb 2024
Budget Session Day 3 | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to make the statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 45th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on Demands for Grants 2023-24 pertaining to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
02:3002 Feb 2024
In this Budget, achievements of last ten years have been highlighted: Sushil Modi
02:2702 Feb 2024
Budget Session Day 3 | Union Minister Som Prakash is to make statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 182nd report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on 'Ecosystem of Start-ups to Benefit India' in the Rajya Sabha today.
(Published 02 February 2024, 02:32 IST)