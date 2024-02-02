JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Indian Political Updates: AAP to protest outside BJP's Delhi office over 'rigging' allegations in Chandigarh mayor election

Hello readers! AAP leaders and workers will be holding a protest later today outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi over allegations of rigging in Chandigarh mayor election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be part of the protest. Track all the political updates here only with DH.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 03:33 IST

Highlights
02:4202 Feb 2024

Jharkhand Governor nominates JMM's Champai Soren as Chief Minister; invites him to take oath

02:3702 Feb 2024

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar arrives in Hyderabad to receive Jharkhand MLAs

02:3702 Feb 2024

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on ED summons to Kejriwal

03:2202 Feb 2024

AAP to protest outside BJP Headquarters over allegations of rigging in Chandigarh mayor election

03:0102 Feb 2024

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives an Adjournment Motion notice in LS demanding a discussion on the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act of 2014 and the grant of Special Category Status to the state

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as the chief minister and invited him to take the oath, capping a day of fast-paced developments.

02:3702 Feb 2024

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar arrives in Hyderabad to receive Jharkhand MLAs

02:3702 Feb 2024

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on ED summons to Kejriwal

(Published 02 February 2024, 02:42 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPM ModiLok Sabha elections

