Home

LIVE
Political Updates Live: BJP wants to weaken I.N.D.I.A bloc, says Shiv Sena over Soren's arrest

Morning readers. Track all the latest political updates only with on DH!
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 03:01 IST

Highlights
03:0001 Feb 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Malda, West Bengal

02:2801 Feb 2024

As INDIA alliance is becoming stronger, BJP and the union government want to weaken it: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Hemant Soren's arrest by ED

02:2801 Feb 2024

Hemant Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Jan 31

03:0001 Feb 2024

(Published 01 February 2024, 02:49 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsTMCShiv SenaJMMHemant SorenI.N.D.I.A

