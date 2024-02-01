Political Updates Live: BJP wants to weaken I.N.D.I.A bloc, says Shiv Sena over Soren's arrest
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 03:01 IST
03:0001 Feb 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Malda, West Bengal
02:2801 Feb 2024
As INDIA alliance is becoming stronger, BJP and the union government want to weaken it: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Hemant Soren's arrest by ED
02:2801 Feb 2024
Hemant Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Jan 31
