Farmers' protest live: Meeting of farmers, govt inconclusive; next round of talks on Sunday

The protesting farmers stayed put in Punjab and Haryana's Shambu border as the third round of talks between the farmers' organisations and the government ended inconclusively on Friday. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of talks on Sunday. Farmer & worker unions' nationwide Chakka Jam was met with state's resistance as Police lathi charged protesting farmers in Hanumangarh, and used tear gas on them in border areas of Haryana. Internet suspension is in place in many districts and there's continued attempt to suppress information, as 'X' accounts of prominent farm leaders and journalists covering live from ground remain 'withheld'. Track the latest updates from the ongoing farmers protests with DH.