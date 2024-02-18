Farmers' protest updates: 'Never been offered respectful MSP,' farm leader Pandher says
Track the latest developments from the ongoing farmers' protest with DH.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 02:57 IST
Farmer leader Pandher asks Centre to bring ordinance to give legal guarantee for MSP
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday demanded that the Centre bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, a key demand of farmers currently camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border.
'Farmers have never been offered respectful MSP': Pandher
Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in seven districts till Feb 19
The Haryana government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two more days till February 19 in the wake of the farmers' agitation.
The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet on February 13 and 15.
(Published 18 February 2024, 02:38 IST)