JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Farmers' protest updates: 'Never been offered respectful MSP,' farm leader Pandher says

Track the latest developments from the ongoing farmers' protest with DH.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 02:57 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:0418 Feb 2024

Farmer leader Pandher asks Centre to bring ordinance to give legal guarantee for MSP

01:5918 Feb 2024

'Farmers have never been offered respectful MSP': Pandher

01:5918 Feb 2024

Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in seven districts till Feb 19

02:0418 Feb 2024

Farmer leader Pandher asks Centre to bring ordinance to give legal guarantee for MSP

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday demanded that the Centre bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, a key demand of farmers currently camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border.

Read more

01:5918 Feb 2024

'Farmers have never been offered respectful MSP': Pandher

01:5918 Feb 2024

Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in seven districts till Feb 19

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two more days till February 19 in the wake of the farmers' agitation.

The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet on February 13 and 15.

Read more

(Published 18 February 2024, 02:38 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsFarmers Protest

Follow us on