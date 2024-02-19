News Now: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold to study Centre's 5-year plan to buy pulses, maize at MSP
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 03:34 IST
Highlights
02:5819 Feb 2024
Security tightened in UP's Sambhal ahead of PM Modi’s visit
02:5819 Feb 2024
'Delhi chalo' march on hold, hope demands get resolved within two days: Farmer leader Pandher after meeting with Union ministers.
02:1519 Feb 2024
We will have discussions on the proposal by the govt in the next two days, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says
Supreme Court to hear today the petition against Chandigarh Mayor Election in which a BJP candidate was declared the winner
SC has directed the personal presence of the Presiding Officer today after observing that he had tampered with the ballot papers.
March will continue till demands are met, says farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
After govt's proposal, farmers say will decide on future course of action in next two days
(Published 19 February 2024, 02:58 IST)