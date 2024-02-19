JOIN US
Home

LIVE
News Now: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold to study Centre's 5-year plan to buy pulses, maize at MSP

Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 03:34 IST

Highlights
02:5819 Feb 2024

Security tightened in UP's Sambhal ahead of PM Modi’s visit

02:5819 Feb 2024

'Delhi chalo' march on hold, hope demands get resolved within two days: Farmer leader Pandher after meeting with Union ministers.

02:1519 Feb 2024

We will have discussions on the proposal by the govt in the next two days, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says

03:3419 Feb 2024

Supreme Court to hear today the petition against Chandigarh Mayor Election in which a BJP candidate was declared the winner

SC has directed the personal presence of the Presiding Officer today after observing that he had tampered with the ballot papers.

02:5819 Feb 2024

02:1319 Feb 2024

March will continue till demands are met, says farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

02:1319 Feb 2024

After govt's proposal, farmers say will decide on future course of action in next two days

(Published 19 February 2024, 02:58 IST)
