News Now: PM Modi attends UP Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal today. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Govt moved the Supreme Court against Parliament Ethics Committee notices relating to the Sandeshkhali incident. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Chandigarh Mayor Election matter shortly. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
'Under PM, country is making continuous progress with the sense of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, today the country is making continuous progress with the sense of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. There is no section in society that finds…
UP CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates PM Modi at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2024 in Lucknow
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) felicitates PM Modi at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2024 in Lucknow.
PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 10 lakh in UP
VIDEO | PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 10 lakh at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2024 in Lucknow.
SC to hear Chandigarh Mayor Election matter shortly
07:5719 Feb 2024
Stones pelted at Goa minister Subhash Phal Desai when he was returning after unveiling Shivaji statue in village
07:3119 Feb 2024
ED has filed a complaint under section 174 of IPC against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly intentionally disobeying the first three summons issued to him
The court has taken cognisance of the same thereby court has prima facie accepted that Kejriwal has done an offence for which he is liable to be prosecuted. The question in front of the court is not about the validity of the summons but rather the alleged illegal act on the part of Kejriwal of intentionally disobeying the said three summons: ED Sources
07:0519 Feb 2024
Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani holds Jan Samwad in Amethi