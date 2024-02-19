JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: PM Modi attends UP Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal today. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Govt moved the Supreme Court against Parliament Ethics Committee notices relating to the Sandeshkhali incident. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Chandigarh Mayor Election matter shortly. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 09:39 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
09:0519 Feb 2024

PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 10 lakh in UP

08:1119 Feb 2024

SC to hear Chandigarh Mayor Election matter shortly

07:5719 Feb 2024

Stones pelted at Goa minister Subhash Phal Desai when he was returning after unveiling Shivaji statue in village

09:3919 Feb 2024

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy launches BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' campaign in Hyderabad

09:3419 Feb 2024

'Under PM, country is making continuous progress with the sense of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

09:0919 Feb 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates PM Modi at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2024 in Lucknow

09:0519 Feb 2024

PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 10 lakh in UP

09:0219 Feb 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates an exhibition at the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow

08:3119 Feb 2024

PM Modi to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu tomorrow

08:1119 Feb 2024

SC to hear Chandigarh Mayor Election matter shortly

07:5719 Feb 2024

Stones pelted at Goa minister Subhash Phal Desai when he was returning after unveiling Shivaji statue in village

07:3119 Feb 2024

ED has filed a complaint under section 174 of IPC against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly intentionally disobeying the first three summons issued to him

The court has taken cognisance of the same thereby court has prima facie accepted that Kejriwal has done an offence for which he is liable to be prosecuted. The question in front of the court is not about the validity of the summons but rather the alleged illegal act on the part of Kejriwal of intentionally disobeying the said three summons: ED Sources

07:0519 Feb 2024

Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani holds Jan Samwad in Amethi

(Published 19 February 2024, 02:58 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBJPCongressAAPSupreme CourtCrimeEnforcement DirectorateFarmers ProtestBreaking news

Follow us on