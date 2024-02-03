India Political Updates: 'We will expose BJP's conspiracy in Jharkhand,' says Champai Soren
Jharkhand continues to be in political turmoil with Congress moving its MLAs to Hyderabad, ahead of the Floor Test, wary of BJP's tactics. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has gotten ammo in Maharashtra, after a BJP MLA shot a person belonging to Eknath Shinde's Sena in the arm. Track all the latest political updates here only with DH!
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 03:54 IST
Highlights
02:4703 Feb 2024
02:4703 Feb 2024
02:3103 Feb 2024
We will expose BJP's conspiracy in Jharkhand: Champai Soren
His comments come amid Opposition allegations against the BJP for 'attempting' to 'destablise' the situation there.
Watch: Mamata Banerjee continues 'dharna' over non-payment of MGNREGA dues from Centre
First BJP split Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, then Nitish Kumar was forced to do a U-turn in Bihar, now ED and CBI have been unleased on Hemant Soren in Jharkhand: Jairam Ramesh
Ramesh is one of the many Congress voices that have said that the BJP tried to destablise the government in Jharkhand. Congress has already moved their party members to Hyderabad ahead of the floor test, and Rahul Gandhi went on to say that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had successfully foiled the saffron party's intent.
The MLAs of the JMM-led alliance have been put up in Hyderabad's Leonia Resort with Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC Telangana in-charge, looking after all the arrangements.
When 'chaukidaar' becomes 'chor'..., says state Congress president on moving leaders to Hyderabad ahead of floor test
"We have had such a big victory after a lot of struggle. When MLAs want to be together and face the Vote of Confidence together, what is the issue with it?...You have seen that governments with a majority have been tweeted...So, we are doing this as per strategy. We have benefitted from this strategy and we will benefit in future too...When a CM can betray his own MLAs - in Bihar - all of these should be taken care of...," he added.
Maharashtra being turned into jungle raj, claims Sena (UBT) leader after BJP man shoots Shinde's Sena leader
"The firing incident happened inside a police station. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at the leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena leader," Sena (UBT) spokesperson.
'Hemant Soren tried it as well': BJP leader on Kejriwal skipping ED summons
Nobody takes Babulal Marandi seriously, says state Congress president Rajesh Thakur
(Published 03 February 2024, 02:47 IST)