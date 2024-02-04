News Now: 23 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 02:56 IST
Highlights
02:4604 Feb 2024
02:4604 Feb 2024
02:4604 Feb 2024
Flight operations affected due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi
WATCH | Hundreds participate in breast cancer awareness walkathon held at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
23 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
23 Rameswaram fishermen along with their two boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, while fishing near Delft Island in Palk Bay Sea : Rameswaram Fishermen Association via ANI
Flight operations affected due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi
