India Political Updates: Vijay should be careful to 'not become like Kamal Hassan,' says AIADMK leader on actor's political debut
Track the latest political developments from all across India, with DH.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 02:56 IST
02:3304 Feb 2024
As a political worker in the state of Assam, I can say that Congress is going to get zero in Assam: BJP MP Pabitra Margherita
02:2304 Feb 2024
BJP MP mocks attendance drawn by Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Assam
02:2304 Feb 2024
Vijay should be careful to 'not become like Kamal Hassan,' says AIADMK leader on actor's political debut
When questions are raised as to what we've done in 70 years, they should come to Bokaro: Congress
(Published 04 February 2024, 02:34 IST)