Home

LIVE
India Political Updates: Vijay should be careful to 'not become like Kamal Hassan,' says AIADMK leader on actor's political debut

Track the latest political developments from all across India, with DH.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 02:56 IST

Highlights
02:2304 Feb 2024

Advani, the original Rath Yatri of Indian politics

Advani’s ‘pseudo-secularism’ pitch gave the BJP an ideological mooring and confidence to aspire and seek a lead position in the nation’s polity during its formative years.

(Published 04 February 2024, 02:34 IST)
