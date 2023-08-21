Fell at Adityanath’s feet as he is a yogi: Rajinikanth

“It is my habit to fall at the feet of sanyasis or a Yogi even if they are younger to me by age,” said Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday, commenting on his act of falling at the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow.

Rajinikanth’s clarification came as a viral video of him falling at Adityanath’s feet before entering the Chief Minister’s official residence triggered mixed response on social media. While his supporters defended the act saying Rajinikanth, who is deeply spiritual and religious, was right as he considered Adityanath as a yogi, the superstar’s detractors sought to know what happened to his “self-respect.”

In a brief interaction with the media at the Chennai Airport on Monday night, Rajinikanth put an end to the controversy by maintaining it was his long-held practice of respecting a yogi or a sanyasi by falling at their feet.