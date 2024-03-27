FEMA case: ED summons TMC MP Mahua Moitra, businessman Darshan Hiranandani on Thursday

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

Moitra and Hiranandani have been asked to appear for questioning at the ED office here on Thursday, the sources said.

Hiranandani was also summoned by the agency in a separate FEMA case against his Mumbai-based realty group. Earlier, his father Niranjan Hiranandani had deposed before the ED in Mumbai.