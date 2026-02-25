Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Female Ghajini of Indian politics': BJP hits back at Priyanka Gandhi over Gaza remarks

Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. This is his second visit to Israel in nine years.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsPriyanka GandhiGazaisrael visit

Follow us on :

Follow Us