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Female workers more likely to be engaged in informal employment, says EAC-PM working paper

The paper highlighted the analytical value of integrating worker-side and enterprise-side surveys within a common empirical framework.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewswomenEconomic Advisory Council

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