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Fertiliser subsidy bill to surge by Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 2.41 lakh crore

The budgetary allocation for the year stands at Rs 1.71 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:00 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:00 IST
India Newsfertiliser

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