Fetching water holds back Indian women from earning, hinders economic growth: Report

BBC spoke to some women from Maharashtra who fetch water daily. Their stories indicate that the duty of fetching water is straining for them in many ways.

Sunita Bhurbade from Maharashtra's Tringalwadi called it a "daily struggle". Sunita has a routine of travelling for 4 to 5 hours to fetch water from the nearest lake. The water, she said, is dirty, due to which she has to "dig holes on the side for the water to filter through."

"I get so tired that I collapse when I’m done," she noted.

With this strenous task, these women find it hard to indulge in paid jobs.

"If I go after water, I have to sacrifice my livelihood. If I try to earn a wage, my family stays thirsty," she told BBC.

Professor Ashwini Deshpande from Ashoka University, Delhi believes that due to the household chores that women have to do, they cannot take up jobs.

"First, women can’t take up paid work because they have to do all the household chores and secondly, even if they wish to find some work after doing their daily chores, there are not enough paid jobs for women in rural India," she told the publication.