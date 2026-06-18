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'Few states like Jharkhand can protect natural ecosystem': Supreme Court calls for forest preservation

The court observed that some of the states have natural paradises like forests and they need to be protected.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtForestJharkhand

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