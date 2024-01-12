'Fewer number of claims in hit-and-run cases,' SC issues directions for awareness

The court noted under sub-section (2) of Section 161 of the Motor Vehicles Act provides that in case of the death of any person resulting from hit-and-run motor accident, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh or such higher amount as may be prescribed by the central government should be paid. In case of grievous injury, the compensation amount is Rs 50,000.

"The value of money diminishes with time. We direct the central government to consider whether the compensation amounts can be gradually enhanced annually. The central government shall take an appropriate decision on this issue within eight weeks from today," the bench said.

The court also directed the central government to consider whether time limit can be extended as one one-time measure for making claims.

Going through records published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Government of India from 2016-2022 there were 55,942 hit-and-run motor accidents in 2016, which increased to 65,186 in 2017, 69,621 in 2018, and 69,621 in 2019. In the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, the figures were recorded as 52,448, 57,415 and 67,378 respectively.

The Compensation of Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022 provided for the setting up of the Standing Committee and District Level Committees. The Standing Committee is entrusted to make recommendations to the central government for the amendment of the Scheme for its better and more effective implementation.

"The Standing Committee must look into the causes of non-implementation of the Scheme and direct corrective measures to be taken to ensure that every claimant who is entitled to the benefit of the Scheme is encouraged to take benefit thereof. If the Scheme cannot be effectively implemented without making amendments, the Standing Committee must recommend amendments to the Scheme," the bench said.

The court directed the Standing Committee to make recommendations to the central government, if necessary for amendment of the scheme.

It should address the major concern that notwithstanding the availability of the scheme, very few eligible claimants are taking its benefit of the scheme. The Standing Committee should issue elaborate directions for developing public awareness and for sensitisation of the members of the public about it, the court directed.

The court fixed the matter, arising out of a plea filed by S Rajaseekaran for consideration on April 22, 2024.