Fight election from Hyderabad not Wayanad: Owaisi's open challenge to Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was challenged on Sunday by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to run for office in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad rather than Wayanad, reports ANI.

Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking to a public gathering in Hyderabad, his parliamentary constituency.

"I am challenging your leader (Rahul Gandhi) to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad. You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and fight against me. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready...Babri Masjid and Secretariat's mosque were demolished under the Congress regime..." Owaisi added.