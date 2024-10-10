Film industry pays tributes to 'titan' and 'legend' Ratan Tata

T 5159(i) - .. just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2024
An era has ended .. a most respected , humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve ..
Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were…
Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 9, 2024
Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations.
Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will… pic.twitter.com/1JfSzHXqhG
Legends are born, and they live forever. It’s hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product… Ratan Tata’s legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it’s him. 🙏🏻— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 10, 2024
Thank you Sir for everything you’ve done for India…
The world bids farewell to a man who built more than just an empire. Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. His legacy of kindness, innovation, and leadership will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, a true legend. Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2024
They say you have gone ..— Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 9, 2024
It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV
Deepest condolences for the 'Bharat Ratna' in true sense, finest human being, philanthropist business tycoon our very own #RatanTata is no more. His contributions to society/nation are enormous. Thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends in their hour of grief for their… pic.twitter.com/utwUikKzLF— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 10, 2024
Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2024
His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics,… pic.twitter.com/wv4rbkH2i1
Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 9, 2024
Rest in eternal peace Ratansha
Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace, dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP Sir 🙏, You have touched so many lives 🙏— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 10, 2024