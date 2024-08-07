Finance Bill should be renamed as 'tax trap bill': Oppn slams Modi govt

New Delhi: The opposition on Wednesday accused the Centre of indulging in "tax terrorism", alleging that the Finance Bill should be renamed as "tax trap bill" and a "reverse Robin Hood" syndrome was prevailing under the Modi government.

Robin Hood was a legendary outlaw in English folklore who stole from the rich and gave to the poor.

Participating in the debate on the Finance Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said there is no doubt that the country is the fastest growing economy in the world, but the poor people of India are not getting its benefits.