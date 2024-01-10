Financial dignity must for working, retired judicial officers: SC

The court said it needs to be emphasised that providing for judges, both during their tenure and upon retirement, is correlated with the independence of the judiciary.

The bench said the State is duty-bound to ensure that the conditions of service of judicial officers, both during the tenure of office and after retirement, are commensurate with the need to maintain dignified working conditions.

"The State is under an affirmative obligation to ensure dignified conditions of work for its judicial officers and it cannot raise the defense of an increase in financial burden or expenditure," the bench said.

The court stressed that judicial independence, which is necessary to preserve the faith and confidence of common citizens in the rule of law, can be ensured and enhanced only so long as judges are able to lead their life with a sense of financial dignity.

"The conditions of service while a judge is in service must ensure a dignified existence. The post-retirement conditions of service have a crucial bearing on the dignity and independence of the office of a judge and how it is perceived by the society," the bench said.

"If the service of the judiciary is to be a viable career option so as to attract talent, conditions of service, both for working and retired officers, must offer security and dignity," the court said.