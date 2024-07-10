Financial empowerment of women way to a stronger society, says Supreme Court Justice Nagarathna

The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised at the crucial need for financial stability and empowerment of married women in India, in its judgement upholding the rights of divorced Muslim women to seek maintenance under the secular law.

Justice B V Nagarathna called for an urgent need for change so that the services and sacrifices of homemakers for the economic well-being of the family, and the economy of the nation, are duly acknowledged.

She flagged the vulnerability of women who lack independent sources of income and access to financial resources, particularly for their personal expenses.

She said that Indian married men must become conscious of the fact that they have to financially empower and provide for their wives, who do not have an independent source of income. “Such financial empowerment would place such a vulnerable wife in a more secure position in the family,” she said.