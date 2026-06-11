Fire breaks out at Delhi's Tamil Nadu House where CM Vijay is staying; no damage reported

<p>A brief scare gripped Chanakyapuri Thursday morning after a minor fire broke out at the Tamil Nadu House on Kautilya Marg. The incident occurred moments after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay departed the guesthouse for the high-profile NITI Aayog meeting.</p><p>An internal source at the Tamil Nadu House confirmed the fire breakout, attributing it to a gas leak. The source further stated that the situation was quickly brought under control. The incident sent a wave of panic through the heavily secured premises. With the situation now brought under control, authorities are performing comprehensive safety checks to maintain a secure environment and prevent any danger.</p><p>Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, is currently taking part in the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.</p><p>Visuals of CM Vijay leaving the Tamil Nadu House are going viral on digital platforms.</p>.<p>According to a statement by the NITI Aayog, PM Modi will chair the meeting to discuss overall citizen well-being and entrepreneurship. Chief Ministers of several states are participating in the meeting. This year’s summit, themed "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047," focuses heavily on citizen well-being, skill enhancement, and entrepreneurship.</p>.<p>Ahead of the meeting, Vijay paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. He also met Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He also met Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders.</p>