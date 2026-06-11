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Fire breaks out at Delhi's Tamil Nadu House where CM Vijay is staying; no damage reported

An internal source at the Tamil Nadu House confirmed the fire breakout, attributing it to a gas leak.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTrendingJoseph Vijay

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