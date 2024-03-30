Fire breaks out at PGIMER's Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at the advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here when a surgery was underway on Saturday, officials said.

However, there was no casualty or injury in the incident, they further said.

The fire broke out in the operation theatre number two of the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) of the PGIMER.

Initial investigation suggested that the fire originated from a spark in the pendant socket of the operation theatre.