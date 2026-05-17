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Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, no casualties

No casualties have been reported in the blaze that broke out at 5:15 am in the Kota division of the railways.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 03:58 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFireRajdhani Express

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