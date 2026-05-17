Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, no casualties

<p>Kota: A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Ratlam district early Sunday, railway officials said.</p><p>No casualties have been reported in the blaze that broke out at 5:15 am in the Kota division of the railways.</p><p>The fire broke out in the B-1 coach carrying 68 passengers prompting emergency measures, senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said.</p>.Fire breaks out in New Delhi-Chennai express train's coach in Maharashtra.<p>The affected coach was detached from the rake, and overhead electric supply (OHE) was promptly switched off to ensure safety.</p><p>All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries, Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, the railways said.</p><p>An additional coach will be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity.</p><p>The cause of the fire is under investigation, the railways said.</p>