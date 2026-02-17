Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Fire breaks out in New Delhi-Chennai express train's coach in Maharashtra

The train was stopped on the Sindi-Tuljapur section, the affected coach was detached immediately, and the fire brigade was called, he said.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTrain firewardhaRailway coachesExpress trains

Follow us on :

Follow Us