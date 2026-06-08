Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Untitled Jun 08, 2026 11:59 pm

The vessel, identified as the MT Marivex, was sailing approximately 15 nautical miles off the Omani coast toward the port of Duqm when the incident occurred around 1:30 pm IST.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsOmanOil Tanker

Follow us on :

Follow Us