Fire breaks out on oil tanker with 24 Indian crew off Oman coast

<p>New Delhi: A Madagascar-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers reported a fire in its engine room on Monday after a suspected drone or missile attack off the coast of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a>, maritime authorities and union sources said.</p><p>The vessel, identified as the MT Marivex, was sailing approximately 15 nautical miles off the Omani coast toward the port of Duqm when the incident occurred around 1:30 pm IST.</p><p>Preliminary reports indicate an explosion struck the engine room, triggering a major fire. The tanker was empty at the time and positioned well outside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>.</p>.Indian-flagged merchant ship attacked off Oman coast, all crew members safe. <p>The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) raised an urgent alert. “Indian Navy in Hormuz 24 Indian Seafarers seeking urgent assistance at 20°57.07N 059°08.13E off coast Oman onboard, "posted on X. </p><p>Officials of the Shipping Ministry confirmed the incident and said all crew members are safe.</p><p>Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, told reporters that the vessel issued a distress call and that coordination is underway with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence.</p><p>“This is the preliminary information which we have received… as per available information, all Indian seafarers are safe,” Sharma said. “We are coordinating... to ensure their safety.”</p><p>Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire on the Marivex, though initial maritime sources described it as a suspected drone or missile strike.</p><p>Ship-tracking data showed the tanker at anchor south of Muscat following the incident.</p><p>The incident comes as tensions escalate in the region, with Israel striking Iranian targets including a petrochemical facility, and Iran retaliating with missile attacks, according to reports from both sides.</p>