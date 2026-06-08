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Fire breaks out on oil tanker with 24 Indian crew off Oman coast

The vessel, identified as the MT Marivex, was sailing approximately 15 nautical miles off the Omani coast toward the port of Duqm when the incident occurred around 1:30 pm IST.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsOmanOil Tanker

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