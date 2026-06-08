Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian sailors

<p>A fire was reported on an oil tanker with 24 Indian sailors on board on Monday. The incident happened on an oil tanker named Marivex, off the coast of Oman, the Centre said adding that all the Indians were safe.</p><p>"All Indian seafarers are presently safe. We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," Opesh Kumar Sharma, a director in the federal port and shipping ministry, told a press conference.</p>. <p>While the Madagascar-flagged vessel was not carrying cargo, cause of the fire was not known immediately.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>