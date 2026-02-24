<p>The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, held its first meeting on Tuesday at the newly inaugurated Seva Teerth complex — the new Prime Minister's Office — and adopted a resolution to fulfil the government’s goal of placing India among the world’s top three economies in the near future.<br><br>"The Cabinet takes a firm resolve that with the new energy of ‘Seva Teerth’ and the rapid pace of the ‘Reform Express,’ we will fulfill our commitment to secure India’s place among the top three economies of the world in the near future,” a statement said.<br><br>“The Union Cabinet again dedicated itself to the national resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. This is a long-term national journey, in which the decisions taken today will determine the future shape of coming generations,” the resolution said.<br><br>The Cabinet also resolved that every decision taken in the premises will be inspired by the sentiment of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and that this place will not be a centre for the display of power, but rather a centre for the empowerment of every Indian.<br><br>According to the resolution, termed the 'Seva Sankalp Resolution', every decision taken in the new building will be inspired by a spirit of service towards 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.</p>.Seva Teerth not a centre for 'display of power' but 'empowerment': Cabinet resolution.<p>Reading out the resolution at a cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the work culture at Seva Teerth will be guided by the spirit of the fundamental ethos of the Constitution, and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people.<br><br>The work culture of 'Seva Teerth' will be guided by this very spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a> and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people," the statement said.</p><p><br>The 'Seva Teerth' is the answer to the need for governance infrastructure that promotes dynamism instead of stagnation, dedication instead of indifference, and solutions instead of doubt, the cabinet resolved, th statement said.</p>