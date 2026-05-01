<p>Guwahati: In a significant scientific feat that promises to push conservation and sustainable aqua-preneurship, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI) has successfully conducted the first hormone-free captive breeding and larval rearing of Chana Stewartii, an ornamental fish species endemic to the country's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/northeast">Northeastern</a> region.</p><p>Nearly 30 wild-caught brooders (200–230 gram each) were carefully acclimatised in controlled conditions to initiate systematic breeding research. After about two-years of research since 2024, precise water quality management and live feed, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fish">fish </a>matured successfully in April.</p><p>"This is being seen as a crucial step towards reducing dependence on wild-caught stocks and promoting sustainable fish trade. Popularly known as the Assamese snakehead, the species is prized in the ornamental fish market for its iridescent blue fins and visual appeal, fetching between Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 per pair. However, the lack of a standardised breeding protocol had earlier forced traders to rely on wild populations, raising concerns over overexploitation in fragile hill-stream ecosystems of Northeast India," the CIFRI said in a statement. </p>.‘India has about 4,000 ornamental fish species’.<p>With a hatching success of 73 per cent, the larvae displayed notable parental care before being safely shifted to rearing systems. </p><p>"The absence of a standardised captive breeding protocol had, until recently, constrained both conservation efforts and sustainable commercialization."</p>. <p>The larvae demonstrated healthy emergence from hideouts and active free-swimming behaviour, marking a critical advancement in completing the propagation cycle of this high-value ornamental species.</p><p>"This achievement represents a significant breakthrough in ornamental fisheries, demonstrating for the first time the feasibility of hormone-free natural breeding through optimized environmental design and broodstock management. It establishes a replicable, eco-friendly approach for sustainable fish production," director of ICAR-CIFRI, Pradip Dey, said. </p><p>This, Dey said, carries the potential to support aquaculture-based entrepreneurship while easing ecological pressure on wild fish populations. </p><p>He also stressed the need to scale up hatchery production under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and introduce certification systems for captive-bred ornamental fish. </p><p>Conservation of Channa stewartii is important given its role as indicator of biodiversity and the hills stream ecosystem in the ecological sensitive Northeast.</p>