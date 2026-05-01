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First captive breeding raises conservation, aqua-preneurship hope for ornamental channa stewartii fish

Popularly known as the Assamese snakehead, the species is prized in the ornamental fish market for its iridescent blue fins and visual appeal, fetching between Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 per pair.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:21 IST
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Channa Stewartii, an ornamental fish found mostly in the hills streams of Northeast.

Channa Stewartii, an ornamental fish found mostly in the hills streams of Northeast.

Credit: ICAR-CIFRI

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Published 01 May 2026, 14:21 IST
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