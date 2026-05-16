<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Saturday announced that the Modi government is determined to make the country free from illegal drugs, highlighting its milestone achievement of seizing the first-ever consignment of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi drug,” worth Rs 182 crore.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Amit Shah said the Modi government is committed to making India drug-free, citing the recent seizure of a consignment of Captagon that was bound for the Middle East.</p>.<p>Shah said that one foreign national was also arrested under Operation RAGEPILL, led by the Narcotics Control Bureau, calling it “a shining example of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs.”</p><p>"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore," Shah said. </p><p>For those unfamiliar, Captagon is a synthetic stimulant originally developed in the 1960s to treat conditions such as ADHD, depression, and narcolepsy, but it was later banned internationally over concerns about addiction and abuse.</p><p>The minister concluded the post by congratulating the agency and reiterating that every gram of drugs entering or leaving India, including consignments using the country as a transit route, will face strict consequences under its zero-tolerance policy.</p>