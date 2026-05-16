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First-ever consignment of 'jihadi drug' Captagon worth Rs 182 crore seized: Amit Shah flags 'Drug-Free India'

The minister reiterated that every gram of drugs entering or leaving India, including consignments using the country as a transit route, will face strict consequences under its zero-tolerance policy.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsAmit ShahDrugs

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