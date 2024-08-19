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First India-Japan AI Strategic Dialogue held; both sides seek avenues of cooperation

The court also stated that the purported offence has wide social repercussions affecting law and order in the society.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:36 IST
India NewsJapanMinistry of External Affairscooperation

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