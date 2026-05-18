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First look of India's proposed bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai unveiled

Once fully operational, the 508-km corridor will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to around two hours. The first phase of the project is scheduled to launch on August 15, 2027.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsMumbaiAhmedabadBullet Train

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