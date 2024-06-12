First session of 18th Lok Sabha from June 24 to July 3

Yesterday, while taking charge, Rijiju noted that "no one needs to pull each other down on the basis of numerical advantage" to roughshod the proceedings of the House, and "vocal power" should be used for "good and positive" debate.



Ahead of Rijiju taking charge, though, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remarked that the allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolios "inspires no confidence whatsoever that the Prime Minister wants Parliament to function any differently than the manner in which he has run it over the past decade."



Congress MP Gourav Gogoi also took a dig at the newly sworn-in government, asking if it would suspend over 230 MPs this time.

In the current house, the ruling BJP-led NDA has 293 MPs while the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc has 240.

