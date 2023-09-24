First step to equal? Women’s Reservation Bill

Linking the implementation of the Bill to the yet-to-be-undertaken delimitation and census exercises effectively means that women would have to wait till the 2029 Lok Sabha elections to enjoy the benefits of this crucial legislation. In fact, it could even be later, as the Bill has failed to lay down any timeframe for rolling out quotas for women. This has predictably raised doubts about the Modi government’s sincerity in promoting gender justice. Since the passage of the Bill came months before the next Lok Sabha election, it is felt that the well-calculated move appears to be driven by the need to consolidate women’s votes and is not about their empowerment.