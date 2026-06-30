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Fiscal deficit at 9.6% of FY27 budget target at May-end: Government data

At the end of May, 2025, the Centre’s fiscal deficit had reduced to 0.8 per cent of the BE of 2025-26 or Rs 13,163 crore.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsbudgetEconomyFiscal deficit

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