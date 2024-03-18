FITTJEE slammed for advertisement calling out ex-student for joining another institute

FIITJEE, the Indian coaching institute for competitive exams like JEE has come under fire for an advertisement that was published in a newspaper.
The ad uses an image of an ex-student of their coaching centre and writes that she would have scored well had she remained in the same institute.
Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner - Indian Revenue Service posted the picture of the newspaper ad, blurring the student's face on her X handle.
She wrote, "A new low in advertisements @fiitjee. You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child."
Under the post, she also added a thread where she wrote that parents put pressure on kids for IIT JEE, but the coaching institutes are shaming students for not performing well.
She also posted a picture of the section where they talk about other institutions that have a 'history of suicides'.
"And it doesn't stop here. They are claiming about their superiority by talking about the institute with a 'history of suicides'. Shameful. Suicides in Kota are an issue that concerns us all above petty competition but claiming in this manner is cheap @fiitjee," she wrote.
Saying that no organisation has the right to shame students, Bhatia tagged and requested the Ministry of Education and Smriti Irani to take note of it.
"To publish a student's picture in a national daily saying that they couldn't perform is disgusting and puts such undue pressure on students," she added.
The post has received a flurry of comments, many supporting the argument that FIITJEE's advertisement is wrong.
A user commented, "FIITJEE should be sued for criminal harassment and defamation. That’s the only way to fix them."
"The girl and her parents should sue them for criminal harassment and defamation. Mere withdrawal of the ad or an insincere apology ain't enough," wrote another.
"I have respect for Fiitjee due to their teachers but This is horrible advertising! Don't know how this was approved in the first place that too, on the first page of a national newspaper," commented a third.