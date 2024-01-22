Five best Ram bhajans to listen to ahead of consecration

As the country awaits the Ram temple consecration on Jan 22, let us take you through some recent songs/bhajans released to celebrate the magnificence of lord Ram.

1) Ram Aayenge To Angana Sajaungi

This soft devotional melody sung by Swati Mishra has grabbed attention recently ahead of the consecration ceremony. The song celebrates the homecoming of Lord Ram and his bhakts celebrating the event.

The song even managed to grab the attention of PM Modi. He even shared it on X, saying, "This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerizing."