Five best Ram bhajans to listen to ahead of consecration

As the country awaits the Ram temple consecration on Jan 22, let us take you through some recent songs/bhajans released to celebrate the magnificence of lord Ram.
1) Ram Aayenge To Angana Sajaungi
This soft devotional melody sung by Swati Mishra has grabbed attention recently ahead of the consecration ceremony. The song celebrates the homecoming of Lord Ram and his bhakts celebrating the event.
The song even managed to grab the attention of PM Modi. He even shared it on X, saying, "This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerizing."
2) Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain
Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' is written by Manoj Muntashir. It has earned praise from PM Modi as well.
Jubin Nautiyal wrote on X, "Most Respected Shri @narendramodi Ji, inspired by your immense love for the great people of the country and your unwavering faith in Shri Ram, today every section of the country is connecting with devotion and I have also got the privilege of being a part of it. As a result, our song "Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain" is dedicated to you and the entire countrymen. I am grateful to you for your loving and inspirational message."
3) Ram Anthem
Crooned by ace singers Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Akriti Kakar, and Prem Prakash Dubey is doing several rounds on the internet.
The energetic piece too has grabbed PM's attention.
PM Modi wrote on X, "The enthusiastic expressions of devotees are being seen everywhere regarding the arrival of Ram Lalla. This song related to this occasion expresses the exact feeling."
4) Avadh Mein Laute Hain Sri Ram
Avadh Mein Laute Hain Shri Ram, another devotional piece sung by Sonu Nigam perfectly blends in with the mood of the Ram temple consecration.
The song is composed by Shreyas Puranik and the lyrics are written by Ashutosh Agnihotri.
5) Ram Lalla
Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, this song clearly captures the essence of the Ram temple being finally made in Ayodhya.
Ram Lalla is a great rendition of the emotions Ram devotees go through when they think of their favourite lord.