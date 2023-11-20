Five booked for assault on former VC of Yashwantrao Chavan open varsity

The MFC police station official said four persons entered the house of Ashok Pradhan (84) in Karnik Road area in Kalyan on November 11, thrashed him, locked him inside and fled.

"Two of these persons were known to Pradhan. Our probe has zeroed in on five persons, including a woman, who were allegedly connected to the incident. They have been charged with house trespass, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and other offences," he said.