Five get jail term by NIA court for promoting Islamic State ideology, spreading terror in India

New Delhi: Five people, including two women, were on Monday given varying jail terms by a special NIA court here in a case relating to a conspiracy by the banned Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) group to promote the ISIS ideology and spread terror through acts of violence in India.

One of the accused was charged with planning to establish a caliphate in India and conspiring to carry out 100 improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in a single day through out the country, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had on March 8, 2020 arrested two accused -- Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh -- from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar, for their affiliation to the ISKP, a part of the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), it said.